St Agatha Church avoids fatalities thanks to carbon monoxide detectors

A church is evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak; the incident happening at St Agatha Church in Meadville around 8:45 this morning.

According to Meadville Fire Department, the leak was coming from the boiler room. Around 10 people were evacuated from the church as the ventilation process took place. Crews had the church ventilated within three hours.

No one was taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Meadville Fire Department Captain is stressing the importance of having one to two carbon monoxide detectors in your home, adding that had they not had theirs working; today’s leak would have been fatal.