St. Casimir Church is offering a solemn high mass in Latin for feast of Saint Casimir

A unique mass is being held in honor of the feast of Saint Casimir.

For the first time in 50 years, St. Casimir Church is offering a solemn high mass in Latin for parishioners.

The traditional mass honors the saint while looking to build the appreciation of liturgy in the Catholic Church.

Tonight’s extraordinary liturgy includes three priests and more altar servers rather than the traditional form of mass.

“Once upon a time it would have been a fairly standard event, now fewer priests, less need for this on a daily basis has made a difference,” said Father Ian Mcelrath of St. Casimir Church.

Parishioners and pastors look to continue the tradition in years to come to honor St. Casimir.