St. Jude school receives technology grant to continue improving education of students

St. Jude School is now teaching students in a more advance, technology-focused way thanks to a $30,000 grant.

The school’s principal and Technology Teach applying for the grant from education endowment department through the Catholic Foundation.

This makes St. Jude the first catholic school in the area to have “View-Sonic Smart Boards” in every classroom. The school purchased 16 in total.

Principal Violet Kill of St. Jude believes this push forward will continue to improve their student’s education.

“It allows students to be interactive with their learning. they are no longer just sitting in their seats, they get to be part of the learning that is going on,” Principal Kill said.

She further added that the grant would not have been possible without donations from parents

