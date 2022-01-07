St. Luke School now has a new principal

The Erie Catholic School System has hired Donald Fuller as Principal of St. Luke School.

Fuller has been serving as interim principal since December, and has now been hired on as principal, according to the Erie Catholic System.

“Mr. Fuller did an outstanding job stepping into the role of Interim Principal with little notice,” Bridget Philip, Erie Catholic School System President, stated in the announcement. “Mr. Fuller brings years of experience and knowledge to the position and we are pleased to have him.”

Fuller previously served as assistant principal at St. George School. Prior to employment with the Erie Catholic System, Fuller was an educator in Youngstown, Ohio.

