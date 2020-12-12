St. Luke’s Church plays host to Young Artists Debut Orchestra holiday performance

A familiar organization had a different look and sound for their holiday show.

The Young Artists Debut Orchestra presented three ensembles instead of their full orchestra due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The three groups were the “Suzuki Show Stopper Strings”, “Strings of the Heart” and “The Quintessential Ensemble.”

The groups performed pieces of Americana and holiday favorites. The executive director spoke about getting the performance in during a tough time.

“It’s been a dark year, and this brings great joy and hope to the children and the families. Even though they COVID distance and wear their mask, they still share in the joy of having music in their hearts.” said Jessie Collura.

Collura also saying that instruction in a classical music instrument has been shown to help increase SAT scores, according to the entrance exam’s own study.