Students at one local parish school acted downright bubbly on the approach of spring.

It’s an annual tradition at St. Luke’s School on East 38th Street in Erie.

Students are given some time off from the classroom to go out in the parking lot, enjoy the early spring air and blow soap bubbles all to welcome in the warmer weather and the approach of spring.

“They get to come out, they get to stop what they’re doing in the classroom, enjoy the nice weather. They just to get to breathe, relax and have a little fun,” said Don Fuller, Principal at St. Luke’s.

This the 20th year that the students of St. Luke’s School have welcomed spring in the parking lot.