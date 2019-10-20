St. Martin Center celebrated 50th anniversary with soiree

It was a celebration of fifty years in the community. The St. Martin Center, a social service agency, hosted a dinner for their anniversary.

They called it their Celestial Soiree. This agency has served families who have dealt with crisis in their lives. The Caplea family shared how they overcame obstacles in the past with the help of St. Martin Center. A volunteer also honored at the dinner for being with the agency for all 50 years.

“It’s a celebration and we’re just thankful to everybody, whether it’s the clients or the elected officials and of course the Diocese,” said David Gonzalez, CEO of the St. Martin Center

All proceeds from the dinner will help the agency provide valuable programs to people throughout Erie County. These programs help feed the hungry, educate children, and help families stay in their homes.