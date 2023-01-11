The St. Martin Center Inc. (SMC) has received funding from the PA’s Neighborhood Assistance Program for over 15 years, however, they won’t see that money this year.

SMC, a Catholic Charities organization, previously used the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) as a lifeline for community programs and to boost economic development initiatives in the region. Now that SMC won’t be funded by the program this year, the center reports it’s a devastating loss of $155,000.

“Safe and affordable housing is a pressing need in Erie County. The Neighborhood Assistance Program helps St. Martin Center directly address this need. It is a ‘win-win’ for the nonprofit and the business which gets the tax credit, a true public-private partnership” said David González, CEO, St. Martin Center.

In 2022, St. Martin Center assisted 377 individuals with NAP funds. That assistance contributed to buying food, paying a utility bill, or keeping a roof over their head and avoiding homelessness.

Despite help from businesses in the area, more funding is still needed. Anyone interested in contributing is welcome to contact David González at 814-452-6113 ext. 210 or at dgonzalez@stmartincenter.org.