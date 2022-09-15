St. Patrick Haven is looking toward the future after a Tuesday fire.

The local shelter is located at 239 E. 12th St. in Erie.

The fire has displaced 23 men who had been staying there. It caused damage to the front of the building, as well as smoke and water damage.

The executive director of the shelter, Betsy Wiest, has been working with the shelter’s insurance company and contractors in hopes of establishing a timeline for fixing the damage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The executive director credited managers and the fire department for getting everyone out safely. She also is grateful for the community’s support.

“At this stage, everything is so new right now. We’re not sure what our timeline looks like, but we’ve got wonderful guidance from our insurance company and from the contractors we’ve been working with, and I’m sure they’ll be letting us know what that timeline is very soon,” Wiest said.

The city’s fire inspector is still investigating the cause of the fire.