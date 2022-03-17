For anyone in Erie, going to Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery is the place to celebrate being Irish for St. Patrick’s Day.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, people were ready to party and to enjoy green eggs and ham, and of course, green beer.

When the clock hit 7 a.m., people rushed in to get their day started.

For the past two years, the pandemic has put a damper on the festivities, but this year that all changes. The celebration is back to normal as Erie County currently has a low level of community transmission.

Large crowds are expected at Sullivan’s for St. Patrick’s Day, and to ensure their safety, Owner Ron Filippi worked with the City of Erie to block of French Street between 3rd and 4th streets.

Filippi said he found out Sullivan’s Pub is the 6th oldest Irish bar in the United States.

There will be a DJ playing all day from 7 a.m. until 2 a.m.