St. Patrick’s Day festivities underway in downtown Erie

St. Patrick’s Day festivities are underway in downtown Erie, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some restaurants and bars are celebrating the holiday after being closed this time last year.

Typically, you would see people lined up at the bars and crowds of people outside. This year, that’s not the same situation. People can still have a good time but restrictions are in place.

The green beer is flowing as residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Erie.

“I am so excited to get out of the house and I’m tired of being cooped up. This is so nice, we celebrate every year, so it’s nice to be out and celebrating.” said Samantha Nagle.

This year’s holiday comes with a different look. There will not be people lined up at the bar for a Guinness beer. Instead, tables will remain socially distant with limited capacity.

Restaurants that reach maximum capacity are asking guests to stand outside to comply with CDC COVID-19 protocols.

After a year of being closed on the holiday, emotions are high at Molly Brannigan’s as they are able to celebrate this year’s holiday.

“It’s a very emotional day because it was a day we shut down. We are so excited, our guests, employees, our team and community can actually enjoy a St. Patrick’s celebration.” said Anne Lewis, Marketing Director for Red Letter Hospitality.

Another well-known pub, Sullivan’s, is also celebrating the holiday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“This is the first time we’ve been open in over a year since the pandemic hit, the sixth oldest Irish bar in the United Stats. It felt good to be open.” said Jennifer Filipkowski.

Bartenders say they have planned the re-opening of Sullivan’s for weeks, and the wait is well worth it to celebrate.

The same restrictions are still in place and guests must buy food if they want to have a drink. Reservations are recommended and some bars allowing a time limit of 90 minutes.