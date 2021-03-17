St. Patrick’s Day festivities underway in the City of Erie

St. Patrick’s Day festivities are underway in the City of Erie with this year looking a lot different compared to previous years.

Starr Bodi was live from Molly Brannigan’s on State Street with more.

St. Patrick’s Day is well underway in downtown Erie.

Last year at this time, the restaurants were closed because of the start of the pandemic. Now they’re doing what they can to make sure everyone is being safe and practicing social distancing. Tables are six feet apart and extra sanitation is being used.

Another town favorite, Sullivan’s, is reopening just for the holiday.

Owners tell us they wanted to celebrate the oldest pub and allow people to stop by — green beer, eggs & ham and Guinness is flowing.

If restaurants get to capacity limits- they are asking people to stand outside in a line while waiting.