St. Patrick’s Day parade to return to downtown Erie

After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to downtown Erie next month.

In previous years, the Erie Zoo has organized the parade floats and participants. This year, the Ladies and Knights of St. Patrick are teaming up with the Erie Downtown Partnership to make the event happen.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 12th at 2:00 p.m.

The plan is for the parade to start at 10th and State Streets and will travel north to 4th Street.

One representative from the Erie Downtown Partnership says they are excited to be a part of the parade this year.

“We reached out to everybody that did the parade in the past. We’re also reaching out to new people, trying to expand the parade this year, make it even bigger and better. This is the first year in two years that we’re going to have the full blown parade in downtown, so we’d like to come back strong and have a really good turn out,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

For business or organization leaders that want to participate in the parade, you can click here for more information.