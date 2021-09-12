St. Paul Lutheran Church holds church rally festival to kick off programs for the year

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church held an event for the ministries that took the summer off.

The church rally is a festival that the church has in order to kick off the start of programs for this year.

One of these ministries is children’s education which is also known as Sunday School.

The festival on Sunday included a photo booth, glitter tattoos, and a food truck.

“We have this big celebration for our children and youth and adults where we can just play and have fun as we celebrate the beginning of children education and all of the ministries we’ve missed this summer,” said Sami Pfalzgraf, Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Masking will be required for all leaders and children in the upcoming Sunday School year.

