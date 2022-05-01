One local church hosted a spaghetti dinner on Sunday so they can keep their doors open and continue serving the community.

We went to St. Paul’s Church to check out the event hosted by the Holy Name Society.

Meatballs, sauce, spaghetti, wine, cannolis, all the Italian food favorites were at this dinner.

Every year St. Paul’s Church puts on the spaghetti dinner to raise money to keep their doors open.

This is their second biggest fundraiser following the Italian Festival held in August.

“It pays a lot of bills. Our church the attendance is not what it used to be. So therefore the collections are not what they used to be,” said Ron Divecchio, Holy Name Society.

Divecchio said that it is important that St. Paul’s stays open.

“This is the anchor of Little Italy. This is what’s left,” said Divecchio.

They hope to have more events in the future to raise money.

“We’re trying to get more activities in the center and this is one of them and we hope to have something again before the festival,” said Divecchio.

Why is it important to support the community and fundraisers like this?

“Well we need to help the parish, and we need to help around the neighborhood with those that are hungry and that are having problems with inflation with the food shortage, but with the price of food going up so much,” said Kathie Iarussi, St. Paul’s Church Member.

How does it feel to see the community come together?

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I feel blessed. Lots of good people here at St. Paul, St. Andrews, and Sacred Heart parishes.