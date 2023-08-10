Crews are busy at St. Paul’s Catholic Church getting ready for the annual Italian Festival.

The festival highlighting Italian heritage and features amazing food, music and fun. So far they’ve made about 8,500 hundred meatballs and 1,200 sausages.

The festival is the biggest yearly fundraiser for St. Paul’s Church. The money generated goes a long way to keep the church open. Organizer Ron DiVecchio said they raise over $100,000 each festival.

“If there is a secret to it, just have good food, and more importantly you have to have good health and boy that is what we are blessed with,” DiVecchio said.

The festival kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday.