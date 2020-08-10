St. Paul’s Italian Drive-Thru Festival concludes

It’s a taste of Italy with a few changes.

Ron DiVecchio, Chairman of St. Paul’s Italian Festival says, “We served the purpose we wanted. We didn’t quit. We stayed intact and we’ll prepare for next year. Sometimes, to get started again is a hard thing to do.”

Thousands of people stopped by car and picked up their spaghetti and meatballs and their cannoli’s at the 40th annual St. Paul Italian Festival.

DiVecchio tells us while they didn’t know what to expect for a drive-thru, the weekend long festival was smooth sailing.

“A lot of preorders. In fact, today we have over 900 and some spaghetti dinners,” DiVecchio said.

While this year’s festival has changed as a safety precaution, organizers tell us the traditions must go on.



Elena Salvia, volunteer at St. Paul’s Italian Festival says, “My parents usually come. They couldn’t come this year because of COVID19. We do miss that, but we still have comradery amongst the volunteers and the people that pull up, if you recognize them, you have a little conversation.”

Organizers say they believe they will bring in about half the revenue compared to previous years.



