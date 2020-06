One ethnic festival is “green lighting” their event for 2020, according to their Facebook page.

The St. Paul’s Italian Festival is still being planned for August 7th- 9th of this year on the parish grounds at West 16th and Walnut Streets.

The festival is well-known in the area for its rich heritage of Italian food, music and crafts. The Facebook post confirms that the festival is still being planned at this point and that we should stay tuned for more details.