St. Stanislaus Church hosts dinner for parishoners

Another Erie church hosting a celebration today, this one for parishoners.

Hundreds of people gathered today for the St. Stanislaus’ church annual Parish Day.

The east side church giving not only members but the community the chance to celebrate their polish heritage. The highlight of the day was a homemade authentic polish dinner made by church volunteers

“It’s a way to bring the community together, which perhaps we need that more now than ever before. Just to reconnect with people and enjoy each others company, and share polish heritage.” said Jason Glover, the Pastor at St. Stanislaus Church.

All of the proceeds from the dinner benefits St. Stanislaus parish.