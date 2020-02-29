St. Stanislaus hosts fish fry as season of Lent begins

It’s the beginning of Lent and that means that area churches are bubbling up pounds of fish for the first fish fry. From pierogies to freshly battered cod, St. Stanislaus has you covered for the Lenten season.

JET 24 Action News’ Starr Bodi was at St. Stanislaus for the first fish fry of the season.

It’s the kickoff of the Lenten season for parishoners at St. Stanislaus Church. Besides the delicious freshly battered cod on a winter day, parishoners also looked forward to spending time with neighbors during Lent.

“Coming down here, I see all my friends. I see all my relatives. I see people I haven’t seen in ten years so that’s why I come here.” said Dave Piotrowicz.

More than 600 churchgoers and patrons were expected to brave Erie’s cold weather and enjoy a freshly battered cod meal. There were a variety of side dishes from mac n’ cheese, green beans and even homemade pierogies were also served. It’s a simple way to provide a warm, hearty meal while bringing the community together.

“A lot of people would recognize that we live in a society that’s rather divided. Any opportunity we have to bring the community together, the sense of friendship and camaraderie, we’re happy to provide the venue.” said Pastor Jason Glover.

Volunteers have been hard at work with endless preparation since January to make this fish fry happen. For other volunteers, it’s humbling to have traditions continue for years.

“It keeps our community as a parish together. We meet friends, we see people we haven’t seen for years, and some only come for the dinners. I’ve had people come from Pittsburgh and Florida.” said Becky Sienckiwicz, Chief Chef at St. Stanislaus.

If you didn’t have the chance to make it to the fish fry, the next event will take place on March 13th.