St. Vincent hospital hosts adaptive device parade

Some kids were able to take ride while showing off their new bike this afternoon.

Variety came together with St. Vincent Hospital and Erie Mayor Joe Schember to present kids with adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers and communication devices.

Each of the recipients were local children with disabilities. Once they got into their new device, they were able to show it off for the first time by participating in a parade inside the hospital, which left a smile on just about everyone’s face.

“Their joy, both the kids and the families has transformed me,” said Charles LaVallee, CEO of Variety the Children’s Charity. “I thought I was helping them and I didn’t realize I was a better person because of them and their joy.”

In total, 18 devices were presented this afternoon.