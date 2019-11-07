St. Vincent hospital opens emergency department to the public

The new St. Vincent Hospital emergency department is officially open to the public now.

This new facility features 39 private, state-of-the-art rooms, twice as much triage space plus more. This expansion now allows St Vincent’s emergency department to more effectively accommodate more than 65,000 patients every year.

Patients are now able to pull into the circle and take advantage of valet parking for both the new emergency department and the Hardner building. They can also choose to park in the ramp on the Northwest corner of 24th and Myrtle Streets.

“The feedback from the staff and our patients most importantly has been great, so we’ve done a lot of planning to get to this point,” said Dr. Chris Clark, president of St. Vincent Hospital. “It’s been a lot of work for sure.”

This new emergency room facility cost more than $51 million.