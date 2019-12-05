St. Vincent seeing an overall increase in patients

One hospital is saying 2019 is a year filled with milestone accomplishments and increasing their volume of patients higher than last year.

Administrators at Saint Vincent Hospital are saying it has been a “year of transformation” for them. The addition of several centers and new doctors is some of the reason they’re crediting for overall growth at the hospital.

“We have seen growth in all areas of the hospital,” said Dr. Chris Clark, president of St. Vincent Hospital.

During an annual meeting, St. Vincent hospital releasing the following numbers saying that births are up 21%, primary care visits are up 12%, specialist visits up 11%.

The hospital also releasing that urgent care visits are up 7%, discharges/observations up 6%, and same day appointments up 33%.

Hospital president Dr. Chris Clark suggesting a major factor for the increase is patient care. One of the newest introduction is “quiet time” at the hospital. It simply is a rule between 1:00pm-3:00pm every day that the lights go down and the floors become quiet.

“We remind each other as staff members to be conscious of the noise that we produce,” Clark said. “We know that equates to a better patient experience.”

With another factor being the new centers and equipment, not only benefiting patients but doctors as well.

“It allows us to perform operations to be more streamlined and to really have better outcomes which is what we want as physicians.” said Dr. Patrick Recio, a colon and rectal surgeon at St. Vincent Hospital.

More patients at the hospital also means a bigger team, bringing in an additional 27 doctors in 17 different specialties. That helps not only the staff, but the City of Erie economically.

“By hiring new nurses and new doctors that live, move their families here and live and becoming part of the community.” Clark said.