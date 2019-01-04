Local News

St. Vincent to unveil multiple projects in 2019

The Saint Vincent campus is getting a makeover with many projects underway. 

Projects include completing the six-bed stepdown unit in the ICU, a complete renovation of the fifth-floor women and infant unit, and the already completed women's center with new, state-of-the-art technology.

St. Vincent is renovating to ensure their facilities are up-to-date and that the service of the community remains the top priority.

Chief Operating Officer Jason Roeback says, "For us to be investing so much capital and so much renovation, you don't see that throughout the country; you really don't. In a time when people are reducing, we're building."

2019 will have many ribbon cuttings at St. Vincent.

