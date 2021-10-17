Stabbing and shooting take place on East 13th Street

Calls came in just after noon for reports of a gun shot and stabbing according to Erie County 911.

This stabbing and shooting took place on the 400 block of East 13th Street.

A 32-year-old male has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Multiple emergency crews have been called down to the scene.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

