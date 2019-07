Erie County Coroner’s office released the name of the victim after a fatal stabbing Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Hacola. Hacola was reportedly stabbed at a residence in the 300 block of Cranch Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Erie Police have arrested Louis Palumbo in connection with the incident. Palumbo has reportedly been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.