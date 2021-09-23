Staff at Pennsylvania state parks seeking volunteers

If you have a love of state parks and a little time on your hands, the staff at Presque Isle would love to talk to you.

Like many places, state parks across Pennsylvania are dealing with a shortage of staff. In this case, volunteers willing to learn about places like Presque Isle and then help visitors by giving directions and offering other helpful advice.

You don’t have to be an expert right away. In fact, most of the volunteers learn as they go, helping by guiding nature walks and talking about the rich history of places like Presque Isle, and if you wish you can expand your expertise to other Pennsylvania parks as well.

“There’s a lot of unique opportunities. If you’re interesting in becoming a volunteer here at Presque but you can also become a volunteer for DCNR and then you can volunteer at other state parks, which is great.” said Brian Gula.

If you would like to learn more about the program or sign up to be a volunteer, you may click here for more information.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists