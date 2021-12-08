Staff funding is on the way to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Erie County

Staff funding is on it’s way to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Erie County.

More than $400,000 are allocated for child abuse prevention.

Local funding will soon be available to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Erie County.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro said that after working as a witness coordinator for the CAC and Crime Victims center, he believes that this funding is critical to assisting children in Erie County.

“When there’s funding to bring back to the region, I’m always going to be a strong advocate for them. I think the most effective thing that we can do is to protect our youth and protect the children and this grant will help agencies like the CAC do just that,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D), State Representative.

Bizzarro said that the Children’s Advocacy Center will see these funds before the end of 2021.

