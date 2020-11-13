Staff member at Meadville Family YMCA tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at the Meadville Family YMCA has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on the YMCA’s Facebook Page.

The staff member is currently asymptomatic.

The aerobic studio at the YMCA will be closed until 8:00 a.m. Saturday for a cleaning and disinfecting.

The remainder of the facility will remain open.

It’s the understanding of the Meadville Family YMCA that the person was in the facility on Wednesday, November 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the aerobic studio.

Anyone that may have come into contact with the person is instructed to follow proper protocol outlined by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.