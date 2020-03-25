Staff to be furloughed at Meadville Medical Center

Hundreds of jobs at Meadville Medical Center are temporarily at stake.

Hospital officials announced today it will furlough workers indefinitely.

We spoke to residents in Meadville about how they believe this could impact the city immediately, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents we spoke to say that the City of Meadville relies heavily on the medical center and it’s shocking for this to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can not afford to lose more jobs. there’s no doubt about it. We’ve lost so much, it’s not the town it used to be,” said Debra Smock a Meadville resident.

Work is at a halt for hundreds of Meadville Medical Center Employees.

Meadville Medical officials tell us the temporarily layoffs are due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Philip Pandolph, Chief Executive Officer for Meadville Medical Center said in a statement, “This was a difficult decision to make, but if we do not take meaningful action immediately, the long term viability of the health system is at risk.”

The jobs affected come from departments that have discontinued services during the pandemic including elective surgeries and outpatient procedures.

This leaves some residents worrying what’s next for these employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s really going to displace a lot of people that work at the hospital because it employs so many in different departments. Especially the new hires and the temps,” said Robin Coyle, Meadville resident.

City of Meadville officials say the layoffs could create an economic impact in revenue, however they look to continue to support the community even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will instill worry, there’s going to be a number of families impacted by the loss of revenue. I think as a community, we’ll have to work on that response on how we hold each other up and support each other,” said Andy Walker, City Manager for the City of Meadville.

Walker tells us the Meadville Medical Center is a major employer in the city and they look to help mitigate any impact on the community.

The furlough is effective on March 25th and will last through April 5th with a possible extension if the business does not return to regular routines.