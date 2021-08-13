Stages ready for Saturday’s 814 Day Music Fest

The stages are set for this weekend’s 814 Day.

Crews from the Erie Public Works Department and others are teaming up to prepare the dozens of stages and tents for the city-wide events.

Bayview, Washington, Perry Square, Griswold, and Rodger Young parks will all take part in Saturday’s one-day musical festival.

“Most of today, we’re taking time to set up all of our tents and all of the things that are necessary for the event,” said Aaron Loncki, executive producer of the event, “and that means it’s going to be ready to go for tomorrow.”

814 day events kick off at 3 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. For the complete list of activities for the weekend event, click HERE.

