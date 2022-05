You can help the fight against hunger with a walk to the mailbox on Saturday.

Letter carriers all over the country will be taking part in their annual “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.”

They are teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank for the nations largest single-day effort of it’s kind.

This is the 30th year for the event, and it is easy to take part in.

All you have to do is put a non-perishable food item into a bag or box, and then leave it for your mail carrier on Saturday.