Stand-alone community college could potentially boost Erie County’s economy

A new study done by research firm EMSI predicts that Erie County’s economy will grow significantly if a community college is established in the area.

“It’s estimated that over the next 10 years, the community college would generate something like $126.7 million in additional income to Erie County.” said Dr. Ken Louie, Professor of Economics at Penn State Behrend.

Penn State Behrend professor Dr. Ken Louie helped break down the study during a presentation on Thursday.

It’s estimated that $6.3 million would be added to the economy by students remaining in the county to get their education.

As for what the proposed community college would cost to taxpayers, Dr. Louie says he doesn’t believe there will be a tax hike.

“The officials that are in charge of this initiative have factored everything in and the budget projections are in line with what they think will be sufficient to support the initiative.” Louie said.

The study was done at the request of the nonprofit organization Empower Erie. Besides economic impact, Empower Erie is also looking at the curriculum for the community college and they are basing it off of what the needs are for this area.

“Members of manufacturing and business were involved in our working groups on the curriculum. That curriculum passed with the Department of Education last week.” said Ron DiNicola, co-founder of Empower Erie.

Governor Tom Wolf has expressed his support for a community college in Erie County. He told the state Board of Education that a 15th community college can be considered for the 2020 fiscal year.

Erie County’s Community College application is still pending. The state Board of Education is expected to make a decision on the application next week.

If you want to show your support for a community college, Empower Erie is sponsoring a bus trip to Harrisburg on November 13th, leaving at 5:00 a.m.