Stan’s Garden Center open for business amidst pandemic

Stan’s Garden Center was open for business when our crews arrived at the Harborcreek location. Customers were filling the inside of the store purchasing garden accessories for the first time this season. Many of the customers we spoke with said they felt the store was doing their best to keep people safe with shopping.

“They have signs everywhere. You can tell they are sanitizing, they have shields up. I think it’s really important and I think it will make Erie stronger.” said Brianne Rzodkiewicz, a shopper at Stan’s Garden Center.

“They’ve implemented social distancing asking everyone to stay six feet away. A majority of the people are wearing masks.” said Danae Ervasti, shopping at Stan’s Garden Center.

Other area garden centers are expected to open up on May 8th.