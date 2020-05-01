1  of  3
Breaking News
One new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 88 Breaking: Erie County to reopen into phase yellow May 8th Department of Health: 46,971 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 2,354 deaths

Stan’s Garden Center open for business amidst pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Stan’s Garden Center was open for business when our crews arrived at the Harborcreek location. Customers were filling the inside of the store purchasing garden accessories for the first time this season. Many of the customers we spoke with said they felt the store was doing their best to keep people safe with shopping.

“They have signs everywhere. You can tell they are sanitizing, they have shields up. I think it’s really important and I think it will make Erie stronger.” said Brianne Rzodkiewicz, a shopper at Stan’s Garden Center.

“They’ve implemented social distancing asking everyone to stay six feet away. A majority of the people are wearing masks.” said Danae Ervasti, shopping at Stan’s Garden Center.

Other area garden centers are expected to open up on May 8th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar