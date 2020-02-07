Staples Center to play host to Kobe Bryant memorial service set for February 24th

A memorial service for Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in a January helicopter crash will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, a source close to the basketball legend’s family said Thursday.
The date 2/24 could be viewed as symbolic as Bryant wore No. 24 during the latter part of his illustrious NBA career and his daughter Gianna wore No. 2 for her youth basketball teams.
Gianna, 13, also was killed when the helicopter, headed to a basketball tournament, crashed on a foggy Sunday morning.