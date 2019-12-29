Stardust Dance Club holds year-ending ballroom dance

Dozens of people took to the dance floor this evening to enjoy a little ballroom dancing to end the year.

Tonight was the year-ending dance held by the Stardust Dance Club. It was held at St. John’s Lutheran church in Erie. The club holds monthly dances where folks can participate in ballroom, swing and Latin-inspired dance. The president of the club saying there’s a little something for everyone.

“I think dancing is a great way to get together socially. A lot of friends, we’ve known these people for many years and again it’s a great physical and mental discipline ” said Allen Hawthorne, President.

The club’s monthly events are usually held on the third Saturday of every month.