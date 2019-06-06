Starleisha Smith’s take back the site vigil brings back memories for her family and friends

Starleisha Smith 22, lost her life at 505 East 11th Street on May 3rd. Her family described her as a woman full of life with a great of sense of humor.

Smith’s take back the site vigil brought back memories for her family and friends. Her sister Sheila Smith still trying to cope with the loss. “Honestly I haven’t got over it,” said Smith.

Police believed that Smith went with her friend to the residence to get clothing and other belongings. After an autopsy it was determined that she died of stab wounds. Police believe that a confrontation took place in the yard and Smith was killed trying to protect her friend. Police had arrested 22 year old Kevin Hicks Franklin for Smith’s Murder.

The goal of these take back the site vigils is to promote nonviolence in our city. “Unfortunately we don’t know what she could’ve done with all of that potential,” said Jacqueline Small from Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

The first take back the site vigil was held in 1999 and since than there have been more than a hundred.