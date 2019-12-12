Start of a new era as Jr’s Last Laugh opens under new ownership

Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club is opening under new ownership.

Taking over the club is Erie native and magician Bobby Borgia and his wife Kristi. The two have been planning on purchasing the club for just over three years. The pair saying they love Erie and wanted to make a bigger mark in the community.

The club will continue to feature touring comedians but they will also now showcase magicians and acts directly from the stage of the hit TV show America’s Got Talent.

The first show under the new owners is tonight at 7:00pm featuring Happy Cole