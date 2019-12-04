Start of a new era for Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club

The new owners at Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club are ready to swing open the doors for a new season.

Samiar Nefzi reports with a look at what is ahead.

There is so much to look forward to at Jr’s with a great comedy line up and renovations coming soon. It’s sure to bring a magical experience to downtown Erie.

For the last 30 years Erie native Bobby Borgia has made a name for himself as a magician and consultant on the big and small screen.

He has performed in more than 70 countries around the world. Now, he and his wife Kristi are adding a new title to their resumes, comedy club owners.

“I love Erie so much. I’ve always wanted to figure a way that I could be apart of this community,” said Bobby Borgia, Co-Owner, Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

It was an easy decision for Bobby and his wife to take over the club from former Jr’s Founder and Owner Dave Litz Jr.

Borgia says Litz Jr. helped his career when he was 14-years-old, giving him illusions to perform at a show. Since that day, they never saw each other again, until now.

“I always say did I do it good? Did I make you proud?” said Bobby.

“He’s been an amazing mentor,” said Kristi Lewonas, Co-Owner, Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

As for what is in store for the future, Borgia will give you a hint with a little magic.

“It is tied into the history of Erie. I think this will bring a nice tourist attraction for the City of Erie in a global form,” said Bobby.

The major renovation plan is top secret. Contractors even had to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

As for the staff at the club, it’s safe to say they are just as excited.

“Very exciting. I mean, its a new era. Bring on the show,” said Adrian Pop, General Manager, Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

As for now, the grand opening is taking place on Friday, Dec. 13th. The 2020 lineup for the season will also preview what is ahead for the future.

Here’s a hint of whats to come, it involves the inspiration for the guy behind the wizard in the Wizard of Oz.

You can visit Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club’s website for more information on the upcoming season.