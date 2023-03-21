March 21 marks the first full day of spring and Mother Nature gave us perfect weather to kick off the season.

Though it’s been a mostly mild winter in Erie, it’s been just cold enough, or wet enough, to push people away from working on their yards, heading to the park and so on.

But that trend has started to shift as people start to get out of work and out of school.

It’s even bringing some people from out of town to meet with family that live in Erie, all to meet up and enjoy each other’s company.

“As soon as it starts to get warm out, we hit the ground running. You know, yard work, we were out there yesterday. Everyone’s now getting off of work and enjoying the time out here with each other. We love to see it, it brings everyone together. The warm weather, good vibes.” Dane Stokes, resident of Conneaut, Ohio.

People took advantage of the sunshine at Frontier Park and Presque Isle walking their dogs, exercising and cycling.

Laurie Scheppner enjoyed the afternoon warmth with her dog, Ruger, who she says loves to be outside just as much as she.

“It’s beautiful. I mean, anytime he can get out, he loves to get out. I love to walk him. He likes seeing the other animals down here, the other dogs.” said Laurie Scheppner, dog owner.

And of course, the playground at Frontier was packed with kids looking to release all of the energy that they’ve been building throughout winter.

“They love it outside and they would be outside every day if they could,” said Kathy Onspaugh, park goer.

A 4-year-old explained what his favorite things to do in the spring are.

“I like basketball, I like playing baseball and soccer,” said Cash Stokes.

We caught up with some students from Strong Vincent who participate in an after-school running program.

“We’re in a program, it’s called girls run, and we usually run to Strong Vincent all the way to Frontier,” said Myhonesty, Strong Vincent student.

“When we first started, we would run like a mile. And then we started to do more overtime. Last time we ran 1.75 miles,” said Aubrey Black, Strong Vincent student

And as JET 24 Action News Meteorologist Tom Atkins would tell you, we’re never out of the woods this early in terms of the potential of more snow. For now, the community is enjoying a nice dose of springtime.