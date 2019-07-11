Start Up Forum networking event held at Room 33

It’s a networking event that helps people create a business opportunity.

The kick off to the second annual Start Up Forum was held at Room 33 in the heart of downtown Erie.

The event hosted technology start ups that have set up shop in town recently. Every year the forum helps connect local companies and introduces them to start ups.

Companies get together to share new ideas and see if they can work together.

“We’re creating a completely new ecosystem of entrepreneurs here in Erie, we’re bringing them from as far as Bulgaria,”said Karl Sanchack, Erie Innovation District.

Around 30 people attended the event.