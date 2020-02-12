State and local leaders visit Blasco Library for 2020 census town hall meeting

State and local leaders join together to discuss the importance of the 2020 census.

The Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, joined together with Mayor Joe Schember and other representatives to explain the importance of the count.

This is all a part of Fetterman’s tour across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Fetterman explained that the most under-counted groups are children and new Americans.

“You live here and you matter to me and the census and we can only know how many people are here and how we can support you if we count you,” Fetterman said. “So, there’s nothing to be afraid of and there’s nothing to track in that sense because its anonymous, but it matters to know you are here and we need to track that.”

Residents will begin getting the census papers in the mail tom complete on March 12th and the count will wrap up on July 31.