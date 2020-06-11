State board votes in favor for Erie County Community College

Erie County gets the green light to move forward with a standalone community college.

The application was first introduced back in 2016, but the local fight for a community college has been much longer. Now, the state is saying yes to bringing a new community college to Pennsylvania for the first time in more than 25 years.

Supporters of bringing a standalone community college to Erie call it a moment of victory.

“We have proven here today that hopes and dreams are still alive in Erie County, Pennsylvania.” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

The Pennsylvania Board of Education has voted in favor of bringing a community college to Erie County, with a final vote of nine to six.

This comes after a two-day hearing listening to statements from both those for a standalone community college and those with the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

“It’s actually going to be the gift that keeps on giving. It spanned three County Executives.” said Andre Horton, Erie County Council Chairman.

Even though the votes are in, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“The next step is we are going to have a final vote with the Board of Education that will then start the clock on the formation of the board of trustees. When that starts, we have 60 days.” said Ron DiNicola, Co-Founder of Empower Erie.

Despite the work still ahead, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is proud of what was accomplished.

“We spoke with one voice and we made our case to the state, and first time in 28 years, there’s going to be a new community college in the commonwealth and that is phenomenal.” Dahlkemper said.

The NPRC can still appeal the board’s decision.