There was an emotional reunion at Presque Isle State Park Thursday morning.

That reunion was filmed by Inside Edition Thursday to document a life-saving story.

Last month at the Presque Isle Half Marathon, one State College man nearly died of a heart attack.

He collapsed near the four mile mark. Luckily, there were several UPMC emergency room nurses running not too far behind him. They performed CPR, called 911, and ultimately saved his life.

Thursday, Inside Edition was in town to shoot a segment on the reunion of the runner and the nurses who stepped up.