State Department of Health reports record 242 COVID-19 cases for Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a record 242 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This surpasses the previous one-day record of 197 cases, set in Erie County on Friday, November 20th

Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,425 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

The total number of cases reported since March now stands at 336,254. There were also 118 new deaths reported statewide.

In Crawford County, the state Department of Health is reporting 74 new cases, bringing the total to 1,709.

There are 25 new cases in Warren County, bringing the total to 219 cases.