State Fire Commissioner opens grant program to support companies affected by COVID-19

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego announced that the Office of State Fire Commissioner opened registration on July 6th for grants aimed at providing direct financial relief to fire, rescue and emergency medical service companies that have been negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of $50 million in funding is earmarked for this program. Of this money, $44 million is made available to fire and rescue companies and the remaining $6 million will go to EMS companies.

According to a news release, the grant funding must be used for operational and equipment expenses.

To register, you can access the grant portal by following these instructions.

You will need the following information to complete the registration in order to receive the funds.