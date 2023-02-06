(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly $100,000 in state funding has been earmarked for local fire departments.

The funding is through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. More than 2,300 applicants were approved for grants, including six local fire departments.

Fairview Fire and Rescue will receive the largest grant of the local departments at $22,843.77.

Lake Shore Fire Department, West Lake Fire Department and West Ridge Fire Department each will receive about $15,000.

Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department will receive $14,317.55. That’s in addition to $90,000 in state funding previously announced for the department.

Kearsarge Volunteer Fire Department will receive $13,826.29.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The grants were announced by state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

“Our fire, rescue and emergency responders desperately need support,” he said. “I have heard from local volunteers on this matter, and it’s a sentiment echoed across the state whenever the Policy Committee hosts a hearing on this matter. Emergency responders want to focus on training and saving lives, but because of the dwindling number of volunteers, fundraising and recruitment have taken on added importance.

“I will do whatever I can to ensure our local volunteers receive the funding they need from the state so our community has the protection, service and resources on hand to respond to emergencies.”