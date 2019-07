The State Game Commission is looking for your help in finding the person responsible for killing a bald eagle.

A dead bald eagle was found last week near Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township, near the intersection of State Route 18 and Sherman Road near Cranesville.

A State Game Warden responded to the incident and his investigation revealed the mature bald eagle was shot.

If you have any information, please call the Game Commission’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.