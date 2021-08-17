State Game Lands 109 shooting range adds law enforcement detail

In response to recent violations, law enforcement has put detail at the State Game Lands 109 shooting range to ensure safety and shooting ethics.

An increased law enforcement presence was conducted at the 109’s rifle and pistol ranges from the end of July and early August. During that time, approximately 73 percent of the law enforcement contacts resulted in identified violations.

“The violation rate was quite high [during the increased presence],” said Clint Deniker, the Northwest Region’s Law Enforcement Supervisor. “In fact, it is a significantly higher violation rate than we encounter throughout the remainder of the year.”

Common violations that were encountered included people using the range without a valid hunting license or range-use permit, shooting more than the lawful number of rounds, shooting at non-approved targets, using the range after it had closed and possession of controlled substances and alcohol.

A total of 204 violations were detected throughout the duration of the detail.

A more notable incident occurred on Dec. 22nd, when a shooting took place between three men that left one dead.

Shooters are reminded they must possess either a valid hunting license or an annual range use permit to utilize the range. Unless otherwise stated, ranges are open year-round from 8 a.m. until sunset Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon until sunset.

For these rules and more, you can view public shooting range information HERE. To report violations, please contact the Northwest Region office at (814) 432-3187.

