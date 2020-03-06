State grant to provide students with paid internships

A state grant is providing students and young adults with real work experience and a paycheck.

State Representatives Pat Harkins, Bob Merski and Ryan Bizzarro announcing more than $90,000 in grants from the state Department of Labor and Industry. The funding will be used to pay students and young adults, ages 16 to 24, a minimum of $10.35 cents per hour for summer internships.

The grant is part of a $4.7 million package of grants to 21 local workforce development boards statewide to create nearly 1500 summer internships

